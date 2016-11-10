Retired and Active Duty Military Will Enjoy a Free Meal

Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - In honor of Veterans Day, Casino Queen is offering all retired and active duty military members a free meal as a token of appreciation for all they have done. All men and women who have served or are serving our country can receive the free meal at Market Street Buffet on Friday, November 11, 2016. The restaurant will be open during its normal operating hours, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. In order to receive the free meal, guests must provide a valid military ID.

The Casino Queen’s Market Street Buffet offers something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of well-known dishes from cultures around the world including, but not limited to southern fried chicken, sweet and sour chicken and oven fired pizzas. Guests can find these dishes and complimentary sides by visiting the American, Italian, Asian and fresh salad buffet stations. To finish the meal, guests will enjoy a decadent dessert bar with options galore to choose from.

Given the presence of Scott Air Force Base, a recent economic impact study reveals the St. Louis region is home to over 26,000 active duty service members, guard and reservists and military retirees.

“We cannot adequately thank these men and women who have sacrificed for and served our country and who continue to have a positive impact in our communities,” commented Jeff Watson, president and general manager of the Casino Queen. “A single meal does not express the depth of our gratitude, but we hope they will accept this meal as a gesture of our appreciation and allow us to honor them on this Veterans Day.”

Swansea, Ill.-based CQ Holding Company is the parent of the Casino Queen. Located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., Casino Queen became the first employee owned, locally owned casino in the country in 2012. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

More like this: