EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Tigers junior middle distance runner Lorie Cashdollar is already off to solid start in the first two outdoor track and field meets with high goals set for the season.

Cashdollar turned in one of the leading performances of any other Edwardsville girl in Friday's Southwestern Illinois Relays Meet at EHS.

“Our relays were pretty good,” Cashdollar said, who ran on the winning 4x400 (4:04.33) and 800 sprint medley relay (1:51.72) teams Friday. “Everyone’s times were a little slower, but overall, we ran pretty well; it was a pretty good meet.

“Last year I ran a 57 in this meet in the 400; the weather was a little bit better there, but here I ran two 58s in both my 400s, but overall, I think I met the goals I wanted to reach. Ever since our first indoor meet, we’ve all made huge improvements; like tonight, our 4x4 got state (qualifying) time. It’s March and we’re already running a state time.

“It just shows where we are starting the season.”

Cashdollar was a member of Edwardsville’s 4 x 800 relay team of Danielle Bohannon, Victoria Vegher, and Madeline Miller that narrowly missed the finals of the 3,200-meter relay last year in the prelims with a time of 9:26.11. Cashdollar hopes to be back on the Eastern Illinois University track in Charleston again this spring for the girls state track and field championships.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

