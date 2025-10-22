COLLINSVILLE - Caseyville Road near Collinsville High School will be closed to through traffic from Monday, October 27, 2025, through Friday, October 31, 2025, to accommodate water main work connected to the construction of the new Collinsville Area Vocational Center, officials with Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced.

The closure affects the area near Collinsville High School in Kahok Community.

During this period, drivers are advised to use detours via Illinois 157 and St. Louis Road and to allow extra travel time.

The work is part of ongoing efforts to build the Collinsville Area Vocational Center, aimed at expanding career and technical education opportunities for students.

