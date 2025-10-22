COLLINSVILLE - Caseyville Road near Collinsville High School will be closed to through traffic from Monday, October 27, 2025, through Friday, October 31, 2025, to accommodate water main work connected to the construction of the new Collinsville Area Vocational Center, officials with Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure affects the area near Collinsville High School in Kahok Community.

During this period, drivers are advised to use detours via Illinois 157 and St. Louis Road and to allow extra travel time.

The work is part of ongoing efforts to build the Collinsville Area Vocational Center, aimed at expanding career and technical education opportunities for students.

More like this:

Temporary Closure Of Caseyville Road At Morrison Drive Is Set To Begin Oct. 13, 2025
Oct 13, 2025
Collinsville High Homecoming Parade Set for October 16, 2025
Oct 15, 2025
Collinsville Food Pantry Receives $5,000 Grant For Upgrades
Sep 9, 2025
CHS Senior Laila Hutchison Chosen To Receive 2025 Leaders Of Tomorrow Community Award
Oct 1, 2025
Kreitner Teacher Rachel Whitener Chosen To Receive 2025 Stan Schaeffer Education Community Leadership Award
Oct 2, 2025

 