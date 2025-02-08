CASEYVILLE — Sergeant Danny Allison of the Caseyville Police Department has been recognized for his contributions to law enforcement with a Certificate of Merit from the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association. The award, presented by Chief Tom Coppotelli, acknowledges Allison's significant work with the Midwest cryptocurrency task force.

Allison's investigative efforts have led to the recovery of more than $400,000 for victims of cyber scams, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in addressing the complexities of digital crime. The award ceremony took place recently, although the specific date and location were not disclosed.

The Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association aims to honor law enforcement professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication and effectiveness in their roles. In receiving this recognition, Sergeant Allison's skills and commitment to combating cybercrime have been brought to the forefront, underscoring the importance of specialized task forces in addressing emerging criminal threats.

