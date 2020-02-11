Caseyville Native Jack Maher is Drafted by MLS Nashville SC
February 11, 2020 11:52 AM
ST. LOUIS - Jack Maher, a Caseyville native, was drafted No. 2 overall in the Major League Soccer (MLS) draft by Nashville SC.
Maher began playing for St. Louis Scott Gallagher Illinois and played his college soccer at Indiana University.
The Southern Illinois native grew up in Caseyville Illinois where he currently has a younger brother, Josh Maher, playing for Saint Louis FC - Academy.