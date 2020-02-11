Caseyville Native Jack Maher is Drafted by MLS Nashville SC Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - Jack Maher, a Caseyville native, was drafted No. 2 overall in the Major League Soccer (MLS) draft by Nashville SC. Article continues after sponsor message Maher began playing for St. Louis Scott Gallagher Illinois and played his college soccer at Indiana University. The Southern Illinois native grew up in Caseyville Illinois where he currently has a younger brother, Josh Maher, playing for Saint Louis FC - Academy.



