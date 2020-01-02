CASEY –If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Casey, you may want to check it right away! A convenience store located in Casey sold a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Friday, December 27, evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mach1, 939 N. Route 49 in Casey, and matched all five numbers – 04 - 11 - 12- 16- 18 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

More than 24,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $466,000 in this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

