Casey Benjamin Lloyd Albert
October 11, 2016 11:57 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Casey Benjamin Lloyd Albert
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Brandy and Shawn Albert
Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 4:10 AM
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: October 3, 2016
Hospital: OSF St Anthony's
Siblings: William Duvall (11); Travis Dugge (8)
Grandparents: Edward & Dawn Dugge, Alton; Jerome & Keota Emery, Bunker Hill