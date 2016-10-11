Name: Casey Benjamin Lloyd Albert

Parents: Brandy and Shawn Albert

Birth weight:  6 lbs  7 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time :  4:10 AM

Date:  October 3, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St Anthony's

Siblings:  William Duvall (11);  Travis Dugge (8)

Grandparents:  Edward & Dawn Dugge, Alton;  Jerome & Keota Emery, Bunker Hill

 

 

 