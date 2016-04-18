EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) recognized 210 outstanding students with 244 scholarships and awards at its 2016 Honors Day Convocation. The celebrated students are pursuing degrees within the College’s nearly two dozen departments and programs.

The event, held Sunday, April 17, in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom, is the largest single gathering recognizing student achievement at SIUE, outside of commencement.

“CAS Honors Day provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many outstanding students we have in the College of Arts and Sciences,” said Gregory Budzban, PhD, CAS dean. “The students honored have successfully begun a journey of intellectual transformation that will continue throughout their educational and professional careers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Honors Day also permits us to express our deep appreciation to the sponsors of our awards,” he added. “Their continued generosity has a profound impact on the lives of our students, and we are extremely grateful.”

Approximately 500 people were in attendance, including students and their family and friends, CAS faculty and staff and a large number of award and scholarship sponsors.

The featured student speaker was Dylan Anderson, a senior double majoring in foreign languages and literature and historical sciences. Six students were honored for their achievements with awards from more than one department.

CAS Honors Day ended with a celebratory reception in the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunitiesbetter prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: