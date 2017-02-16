Carson Aaron Moore
Parents: Ricole Shawgo and Aaron Moore of Brighton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 7:54 AM
Date: February 9, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Late Corey Moore (20); Tanner Moore (18); Kennedie Moore (5); Mason Crain (11).
Grandparents: Leemon & Judy Moore, Alton; Cynthia Moore, East Alton; Rick & Darla Shawgo, Sparta; Pam Brueggemann, Pinckneyville
