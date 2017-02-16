Name:   Carson Aaron Moore

Parents:  Ricole Shawgo and Aaron Moore of Brighton

Birth weight:   7 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time :  7:54 AM

Date:  February 9, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Late Corey Moore (20); Tanner Moore (18); Kennedie Moore (5); Mason Crain (11).

Grandparents:  Leemon & Judy Moore, Alton; Cynthia Moore, East Alton; Rick & Darla Shawgo, Sparta; Pam Brueggemann, Pinckneyville

