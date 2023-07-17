Cherry Von Doom Wins Pinup Contest

ALTON - Cherry Von Doom, otherwise known as Brittny Wheeler, took home the prize this weekend as the winner of the Kittenz of the Kulture Social Klub’s pinup contest.

“This is such an empowering group of women. If you have self-confidence issues or anything at all, come and join this group,” Von Doom said of the ladies social club.

The Kittenz of the Kulture Social Klub sponsors pinup contests across the Riverbend area. These contests are usually held alongside car shows. The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show, held in downtown Alton on July 16, had over 200 classic vehicles on display for visitors to admire.

The pinup contests pay homage to women’s culture and style of the 40s, 50s and 60s. Von Doom was dressed in a pink dress in honor of “Barbie,” a Warner Bros. Studio movie based on the Barbie doll franchise, which will be released on July 21.

But for Von Doom and the other contestants, the social club and pinup contests aren’t just about clothes and makeup, though there are impressive displays of both. Instead, it’s about cheering on other women and celebrating the generations who came before them. Von Doom encourages anyone who is interested to join the group.

“It’s such a great group of women, and we're always here supporting one another,” Von Doom said. “If you’re nervous, just come. We will support you. We’ll get you through your first one, and then after the first one it gets easier.”

For more information about pinup contests and the Kittenz of the Kulture Social Klub, visit their Facebook page.

