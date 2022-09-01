ALTON - Two cars collided on Sixth and Piasa in Alton around 10 a.m. Thursday and a nearby power pole and lines were damaged.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said there were no injuries in this accident and that no one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Ameren Illinois was called to the scene broke off at ground one pushed into the pole and confirmed the pole was broken off. Thankfully, there was no power loss in that area.

Ameren will likely be working on the pole and wires repair throughout Thursday afternoon and motorists are recommended to avoid the area.

