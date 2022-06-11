ALTON - "Sunday in Downtown Alton is going to be a big day," says AP Cigar owner Mike Weller. In the midst of the 25th annual All-Wheels Car Show, Mike invites you to celebrate the grand opening of his second location for AP Cigar.

“We would love the opportunity to invite you to the Grand Opening of AP Cigar Co. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Weller added. “In addition to all things barrel and cigar-related, we will be welcoming visitors to the 25th annual All-Wheels Car Show.” The car show is hosted on 3rd, Belle, and State Streets in downtown Alton, IL., and boasts 200+ classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles. Live golden oldies jukebox music will begin at 2 p,m. and a Pin-Up contest will commence at 3 p.m. There is no cost for public admission.

Mike Weller says “it is his dream to be able to operate both locations,” talking about his Rosewood Heights store and the new location on State Street, in historic downtown Alton. “As a cigar connoisseur, it is my dream to be able to open and operate not only one, but two locations, catering to cigar enthusiasts in the Riverbend area. I am dedicated to adding to the class and atmosphere of downtown Alton. Both of my locations have a distinct and welcoming presence; enjoying the camaraderie with friends we’ve made along the way!”

Weller is working with Ryan and Faith Jenkins of Second Hand Barrel Company to form an artisanal experience in and around the Riverbend area. He said: “Cigars and whiskey go hand in hand, it’s a natural combination of the finer things of life. We are proud to provide our customers with a cigar and whiskey-themed shopping experience, unlike any other! Cigar staves, whiskey barrel furniture, and custom engraved memorabilia-we offer it all!”

Second Hand Barrel Co. at 3808 Stanka Lane in Godfrey, has taken a leap and moved the flagship to the old White’s Greenhouse. They are in the process of working to expand their operation to a 6,000-square-foot shop and showroom. The plan for the expansion is to create a tourist destination; giving customers the opportunity to follow the heritage and experience what it’s like to turn a whiskey barrel into a fine piece of furniture. The shop itself will be an experience from start to finish. The history, culture, and skills of the craftsmanship will speak to visitors of all ages, with an appreciation for the upcycle and return of life to all of the products.

The two businesses say “they are committed to being pillars in the community. We are members of the North Alton/Godfrey Business Council and the Alton Main Street Committee. We are diligently working to contribute to the local economy and encourage tourism in the industries.”

