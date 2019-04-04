CARROLLTON - The Carrollton’s Hawks erupted for 23 runs in a baseball shutout of Pleasant Hill on Monday night in five innings.

Brady Cox tossed a one-hitter in four innings and had 11 strikeouts and was relieved by Grant Pohlman who struck out all three batters in the fifth. Koal Smith led the Hawks with a triple, double and five RBIs; Nathan Walker paced the Hawks with three hits and two RBIs; Ethan Brannan had three hits; Curtis Lake two hits; and Gabe Jones had three RBIs.

Carrollton, now 10-1, scored 10 runs in the second inning.

Carrollton head baseball coach Jeff Krumwiede said it was a great day for his team and some of the youth on the squad.

"Brady Cox got his first varsity pitching action only one walk," Krumwiede said. "Koal Smith got his first start at second base. He had a double and a triple. I am so happy for him getting his opportunity today. They got their chance to shine, both did a nice job. Thursday, we play Pleasant Hill again. We are looking forward to playing Dieterich, coached by my son, Josh, at Greenville, on Saturday. They have only lost one and we have lost only one. It should be a good ball game like last year.”

