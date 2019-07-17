QUINCY - Quincy University hosted its 156th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in Quincy University's Pepsi Arena. The 2019 graduating class is comprised of 210 undergraduates with an additional 43 graduate degree recipients.

Carrollton graduates at the Quincy University ceremony were: Cody Edward Leonard,

Luke Thomas Palan and Elisabeth Paige Schenk.

The procession was led by University marshal, Robert Mejer, distinguished professor of art, and assistant marshals, Dr. David Kirchhofer and Dr. Scott Luaders, professors of physics and chemistry, respectively. Dr. Teresa Reed, vice president for academic affairs, convened the ceremony and Reverend William Spencer O.F.M., director of campus ministry, delivered the invocation. Senior choir members Racin Coelho, Casey Pigg and Genesis Torrens performed the National Anthem and the Quincy University Alma Mater.

Graduates elected senior representative Ernest A. Baker, Jr. to deliver the program's welcome address and reflection. Baker majored in human services with a minor in English. Baker has been heavily involved on campus during his time at QU. He was resident director, student ambassador, secretary of Kappa Kappa Psi's Lamba Chi chapter, secretary of Quincy's Alpha Phi Omega Extension Effort and the founder and president of the Black Student Union.

Steven T. Campbell '73, delivered this year's commencement address. Campbell has served as U.S. Cellular's executive vice president - finance, chief financial officer and treasurer, since 2007. Campbell joined U.S. Cellular in 2005 as vice president and controller. Prior to joining U.S. Cellular, he held senior leadership positions at 3Com Corporation, U.S. Robotics Corporation and Amoco Corporation.

Quincy University President Philip G. Conover was be awarded the degree Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the ceremony. Conover taught and coached at several local high schools until 1978 when he joined Blunt Ellis and Loewi as a financial advisor and eventually retired from Wachovia Securities.

