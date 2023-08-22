ROXANA - Carrollton won all three of its matches in Group C, with Father McGivney Catholic winning two of its three matches. At the same time, Valmeyer swept Group D on the opening day of the Roxana Girls Volleyball Invitational tournament on Monday evening at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, the Roxana High School auxiliary gym, and the Roxana Junior High School gym.

Monday's matches were the opening day of the local high school volleyball season and the first major event of the new school year.

In the matches in Group C, Carrollton won over McGivney 25-16, 25-15, while Greenfield Northwestern won over Gillespie 25-15, 25-20. In the second round of Group C, the Hawks won over the Tigers 25-9, 25-14, while it was the Griffins defeating the Miners 25-22, 27-25. In the final set of matches in the group, McGivney outlasted Northwestern in the night’s only three-setter 20-25, 25-15, 16-14 and Carrollton won over Gillespie 25-8, 25-10.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Group D, Valmeyer defeated Jersey 25-18, 25-10, while East Alton-Wood River won over Granite City 25-16, 25-11. In the second rotation, the Pirates won over the Oilers 25-13, 25-16, while the Panthers upended the Warriors 25-17, 25-18. In the final matches, Valmeyer defeated Granite 25-12, 25-14, while EAWR got past Jersey 25-21, 25-19.

The group stage concludes on Tuesday with action in both Groups A and B. At Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, the host Shells meet Auburn at 5 p.m. Roxana then plays against Piasa Southwestern at 6 p.m. Marquette Catholic takes on Civic Memorial at 7 p.m. and the final match in the gym pits Mt. Olive against the Explorers.

In the Auxiliary Gym, play begins at 5 p.m. with Dupo meeting Southwestern, followed at 6 p.m. by Auburn playing Dupo. Hardin Calhoun meets Mt. Olive at 7 p.m., and the final match is at 8 p.m., with Roxana playing against Dupo.

Over at the Roxana Junior High gym, Marquette plays against Calhoun at 5 p.m., followed by CM against Mt. Olive at 6 p.m. Auburn goes against Southwestern at 7 p.m., and the final match pits Calhoun against CM at 8 p.m.

The semifinals and finals are set for Saturday morning and afternoon.

Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

More like this: