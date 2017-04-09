CARROLLTON 4-6, ATHENS 3-0: Carrollton remained undefeated for the year with a 4-3, 6-0 road doubleheader sweep of Athens Saturday. The Hawks improved to 10-0 for the season.

Hayden Stringer and Ethan Brannan each had doubles for the Hawks in the opener, Stringer 1-for-3 with a RBI and Brannan 1-for-3 with three runs scored; Nathan Walker had two RBIs for Carrollton in the win. Kolten Bottom went six innings for the win and struck out five.

Jerrett Smtih doubled for the Hawks in the nightcap, going 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored; Bottom and Smith each had RBIs for the Hawks. Blake Struble went 6.2 innings for the win, striking out nine.

The Hawks travel to Cahokia for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game and to Auburn for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday clash.