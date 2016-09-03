MENDONWade Prough tossed four touchdown passes for Carrollton Friday night, but the Hawks took a 41-26 loss to Mendon Unity in Mendon Friday night.

Prough was intercepted three times on the night; Brody Dunker had four TD passes for the Mustangs and also had a rushing touchdown.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Carrollton fell to 0-2 on the year and visits Greenfield at 7 p.m. Friday.

More like this:

Oct 11, 2024 - Edwardsville Hosts Belleville East In Crucial SWC Game To Highlight Week Seven, Carrollton Travels To Greenfield

Oct 18, 2024 - Tigers Travel To East St. Louis For Matchup With Flyers, Several Other Rivalry Games On Tap This Week

Oct 28, 2024 - Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athletes Of Month: Southwestern Boys Cross Country Team Advances To Sectional

 