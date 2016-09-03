Carrollton loses tough road grid battle to Mendon Unity 41-26
John Hough
September 3, 2016 3:00 AM
MENDON – Wade Prough tossed four touchdown passes for Carrollton Friday night, but the Hawks took a 41-26 loss to Mendon Unity in Mendon Friday night.
Prough was intercepted three times on the night; Brody Dunker had four TD passes for the Mustangs and also had a rushing touchdown.
Carrollton fell to 0-2 on the year and visits Greenfield at 7 p.m. Friday.
