More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Carrollton-v-Lincolnwood-Girls-Basketball

CARROLLTON - Carrollton powered past Lincolnwood 66-29 in one of the Lady Hawk Invitational games on Saturday in Carrollton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lauren Flowers poured in 27 points for the Lady Hawks. Paige Henson added 11 points, Lauren Walker and D. Albrecht had 8 points each.

Carrollton head girls coach Blaine Hartwick said he thought the energy of the Lady Hawks was good right from the start against Lincolnwood.

"It was a team-oriented game and we found the open person," he said. "I was very happy with the performance. Our goal is to take home the championship.

"This year with one through 10 anything could happen. I have four seniors who provide leadership. We have one junior, a sophomore, and three freshmen. Not playing any JV, I see the growth of the freshmen with the help of the upperclassmen who are training and working with them. That leadership is key. They are a great component for these younger ones to learn from.”

Hartwick said the goal was to finish strong and go after the tournament title and regional crown as the next long-term goal. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: