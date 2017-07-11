CARROLLTON - The Carrollton IGA, located at 803 Fifth Street, may close its doors for good if a buyer cannot be found.

Current owner Bob Phillips, who has ran the store with his brother, Bill Phillips, for nearly four decades, said it is time for the two of them to retire and be with their families. Bob Phillips said the store has been a mainstay of Carrollton for at least 36 years, and he and his brother are extremely grateful for the support of the community. He said he is currently taking the business "day by day," adding he would love to see someone buy it instead of it shutting its doors for good.

"I would prefer to find a buyer; someone to come in and keep doing what we're doing, and be able to buy our equipment and everything in it," Bob Phillips said. "We would like to put someone in here to support the town and community as they have supported us. We want someone in here to keep doing what we're doing, because the town needs it."

The Phillips brothers are now entering their mid-60s, and each of them has a family to whom he would like to dedicate more time. In fact, Bob Phillips said his dedication to the IGA for over a decade has been keeping him from his three daughters, who he said each married a "great guy," and now has seven grandchildren.

Bill Phillips has three sons, his brother said, and would like to go visit two of them who currently live out of town.

Bob Phillips said their employees and customers have been made fully aware of the possible closure, and assured he and his brother were taking the business "day by day."

"This has been our whole lives in the last several years," Bob Phillips said. "We need to slow down and maybe enjoy life a bit. I want to emphasize how great the town and community are. We would like to find someone to come in and keep doing what we're doing."

While the community loves and supports the Phillips brothers' IGA, Bob Phillips said members of the community agreed it was time for them to retire, and have expressed appreciation for all they have done for them.

The property is currently listed through Tarrant and Harman.

