CARROLLTON - The 2023 Carrollton High School Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with setup beginning at 8 a.m. Several local businesses and organizations will have the chance to tell students more about their career opportunities and recruit potential employees.

Lunch will also be provided during a lunch break from 11:04 a.m. to 11:34 a.m. Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor Blaine Hartwick said the event raises awareness of the opportunities CHS students have right in their own community.

“My goal for the career fair is to show students the different opportunities that they have for career choices in our local area if they choose to stay home and raise a family here,” Hartwick said.

“I think sometimes small communities like ours get bad reps for not having opportunities,” he added. “I feel like we are blessed in our area with a good variety of options and careers.”

Local businesses, colleges, military recruiters, and trade schools are welcome to attend. Visit this link to register for the Career Fair before Feb. 15.

