WAVERLY - Hannah Krumwiede, Claire Williams and Marley Mullink pushed the Carrollton Lady Hawks into the Waverly Tourney championship with a combined 39 points in Monday’s 59-22 win over Lutheran.

Carrollton plays in the Waverly Tourney title matchup at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Auburn. Riverbender.com will be covering that game on Wednesday evening and have results for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day edition.

Krumwiede led the Hawks with 15 points on Monday, while Williams scored 14 and Marley Mullink had 10.

Rounding out the Hawks’ scoring were Kaylie Rhoades with 6 points, and Grace Cox, Libby Meuth and Ava Uhles tallied 4 points, while Lucy Powell added 2 points. Emily Steckel had 7 points to lead Lutheran.

Carrollton led at the quarter marks over Lutheran 17-4, 33-11, 55-21 and 59-22 at the end of the game.

