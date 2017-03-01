OKAWVILLE - After a roller coaster of three dramatic victories for the Carrollton Hawks that earned them a trip to the next round of the playoffs. The ride ended with dignity against the powerful Okawville Rockets 62-36 in the IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional semifinals.

The game ended up being a blowout, but Carrollton Hawks head coach Jeff Krumwiede was pleased with how his players went about themselves before the tipoff and after the final whistle.

“I’m extremely proud of their effort and class,” Krumwiede said. “I’m extremely proud of their competitive nature with respect and dignity. If I were a neutral watching this game and had a team to coach in the next match, then I would take Carrollton. That’s how proud I am of these guys.”

The Carrollton faithful traveled about an hour and 45 minutes south on 255 to 64 to see their Hawks take on the No. 2 ranked Class 1A team in Illinois in their backyard, including Evansville, recruit Noah Frederking, who is the all-time leading scorer in Okawville’s illustrious basketball history with over 2,000 points. However, despite the Rockets high-powered offense, it was their defense that made the big difference tonight with their length and technique.

“Their defensive pressure was just different from what we’re used to, and it was too much for us,” Krumwiede said. “We practiced for it, and I thought we were prepared for it, but we had turnovers because of their pressure, and we struggled getting shots.”

The first quarter started off slow for both sides, but it helped Carrollton stay close by and trailed 9-6 midway through the first quarter, but the Rockets took off and led 16-6 at the end of the quarter end eventually 25-6 stretching into the second frame. Carrollton had to play catch-up early on, and that would be no picnic.

“You got an 18-12 team playing catch-up against a 27-3 team in their house with a D1 player,” Krumwiede said. “Their defensive pressure got them what they needed to start, and you have to give them credit for that.”

They were on 16-0 run that was fueled by Payton Harre’s four-three pointers, and he would finish with those points for the night.

“We knew about him, and it was disappointing,” Krumwiede said. “We didn’t get it done, but give the kid credit he comes off the bench and gives them a whole new dimension.”

It looked that was the point where Carrollton would zip up and work their way through the rest of the game and slowly die just like how Okawville usually does to others at their gym, but the Hawks didn’t just yet. Shockingly, Carrollton found new waves of energy and found a way back into the game. Jeremy Watson attacked the basket, got fouled and made all of his free throws, while the defense was getting stops and rebounding well. A Nathan Walker and-1 got the score under double-digits 29-20 with under a minute to go in the half, and Carrollton would go into the locker room down 31-20.

“Our kids have character, and they weren’t going to lay over. They’ve got fight in them I was proud of them for what they did,” Krumwiede said.

After cutting the lead to 31-22 to start the second half, Frederking came alive. He came into the second half with just five points, but with 30 seconds he buried two triples to give the Rockets a 37-22 lead. Frederking would end up scoring 15 in the quarter, and 23 for the game as Okawville ran away from Carrollton in the third quarter by outscoring them 23-8 and led 54-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Watson finished with 18 points and as almost always led the Hawks in scoring.

“He’s one of the best players in our area, he’s had a good year,” Krumwiede said. “He deserves a lot of recognition at the end of the season.”

Okawville improves to 28-3 and riding an 11-game winning streak. They will play either New Berlin or Metro East Lutheran on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Carrollton’s season ends at 18-13.

Though this was statistically a down year for the Hawks given their record, they still won a regional championship, which is the most prestigious title to win out of any other during a regular season. Carrollton graduates seven seniors that went through a stressful, but well fought season.

“It’s always tough to see them go. You form a bond with kids and see ups and downs with them, especially these guys,” Krumwiede said. “My job as a basketball coach is to help them grow as human beings and take them to the next step.”

