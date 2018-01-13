CARROLLTON 39, RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY 42

WINCHESTER - It's that time of year in boys basketball, when it is cold outside, but inside some rivals are heating up hardwoods action.

Carrollton hosts cross-town rival North Greene at 7:30 p.m. this upcoming Tuesday. North Greene is still alive in the Winchester Tourney, while Carrollton will enter the game 4-9. For the second time, this season the Carrollton Hawks headed home early from a 16-team Winchester Tournament.

The Hawks lost in gut-wrenching fashion to the Rushville-Industry Rockets in the consolation quarterfinals. The Hawks appear to be a much better team than their 4-9 record demonstrates and it will be interesting to watch the team unfold the rest of the season under head coach Matt Goetten.

Once again offense was tough to come by for the Hawks for the majority of the game, but they produced much more energy late in the game. Carrollton entered the fourth quarter trailing 36-29 after Gabe Jones made a running baseline shot at the buzzer.

With just over four minutes to play Ethan Brannan drained a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 38-34 and less than two minutes later, Kyle Waters followed suit, but trimmed the score to three at 40-37.

What follows is near mayhem.

Carrollton upped their full-court pressure in the midway through the fourth quarter and they started forcing turnovers in bunches, especially with under two minutes to play. Down 42-37, the Hawks missed two triples but rebounded both of them and Nathan Walker made a layup as the final minute mark approached.

Seconds later Brannan deflected a cross-court pass underneath Rushville-Industry’s basket and passed the ball to Jones who missed a fade-away shot. He followed his shot and had a closer look, but couldn’t get it fall.

After a Rocket timeout and a Carrollton foul, Tyler Dimmit missed the front end of a one-one with under 40 seconds left and the Hawks went back to work. Jones missed a three-pointer and it was rebounded by the Rockets, but the Hawks managed to deflect the ball to Jones who passed to a wide-open Hunter Flowers under the basket but didn’t make the layup. A second later Jones was there for the tip-in, but the ball somehow rimmed around and back out. Walker managed to come down with the rebound and head coach Goetten called a timeout with 7.9 seconds to play.

The Hawks would end up getting two more chances to tie, but couldn’t succeed in doing so.

