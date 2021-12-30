TAYLORVILLE 59, CARROLLTON 25: The Taylorville Lady Tornadoes won top honors in the 2021 Jersey Community High School Holiday Varsity Ladies Tournament with a decisive win over the Carrollton Lady Hawks. Carrollton played well, but Taylorville proved to be too much for them by playing tough on both ends of the court.

The Lady Tornadoes led 17-4, 26-10, and 38-22 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Lady Hawks 21-3 in the final quarter.

Taylorville won first place in the round-robin tournament by defeating every opponent they faced.

Addison Tarr led Taylorville with15 points, while Mazie Fleming scored 14, Aubrey Kietzman had 10, Alyvia McCullough 6, Kallie Havera 4, Leila Wheeler, and Meghan Donnan each had 3 with Summer Brandis and Kyleigh Heimsness both contributing 2.

For Carrollton Lauren Flowers led their scorers with 6, Haley Schnelten had 5, Graci Albrecht and Paige Henson each had 4, Darci Albrecht and Lauren Walker both contributed 2, with Trinity Jones added 1.





