(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals have made a revision to their lineup for tonight as Major League Baseball has suspended Matt Carpenter for one game due to making contact with Umpire John Tumpane after his ejection during the top of the 7th inning of Sunday’s game in Milwaukee.

The announcement was made by Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball.

“That was the first I heard about the contact,” said Manager Mike Matheny. “I didn’t watch it close enough–I watched the pitches that kind of led up to. But it’s pretty clear to me, with any kind of contact that happens, there’s going to normally be a day. The benefit you can take is an extra day to help that finger continue to get some of that pain and swelling out of it, then we move forward.”

Carpenter was ejected after he took exception to a called third strike. It was his third strikeout of the game, second of which looking.

“I talked to (Carpenter) briefly,” said General Manager John Mozeliak. “He asked what his odds were if he appealed it of it likely being reduced. I said probably very little, so we just thought it was in our best interests to take it tonight.”

Originally scheduled to play first base and bat second, Carpenter has been replaced by Matt Adams–who will bat sixth. Aledmys Diaz moves up from batting third to the two-hole.

