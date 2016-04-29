(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that Carpenter along with Joe Torre, Terry Moore, and Sam Breadon will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 27th.

As a former teammate earlier in Carp’s career with Toronto and then later in St. Louis, Mike Matheny has first-hand knowledge of what Chris Carpenter meant to the organization.

“Just another guy I think we’re indebted to around here,” said Matheny before Friday’s game. “Seeing some of those things that would make you say this guy could be pretty good–if. And then watching how he followed a Pat Hentgen around and a Daryl Kile and how he really took in everything he could take in to be influenced. Then to pass it on. Just kind of the epitome of what an ace should look like. How he invested in Adam and how that’s kind of perpetuating. I think overall, just the quality of competitor–taking just that mentality he had, it was infectious to the club.”

Chosen by the fans, Carpenter and Torre were the top two vote-getters in the online Cardinals Hall of Fame balloting presented by Edward Jones. The ballot, which also included Cardinals legends Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Mark McGwire, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, and Scott Rolen, was selected by a Red Ribbon Panel of Cardinals baseball experts through a secret ballot process. More than 33,000 votes were cast by Cardinals fans over the six-week voting period.

“Oh gosh, I have many,” said GM John Mozeliak of his favorite Carpenter memory. “My biggest takeaway was just probably the most competitive guy I’ve ever been around. He always struck me as the kind of guy who if he was playing wiffle ball with his kid in the backyard, he was trying to strike him out and not let him get the hit. I say that jokingly, but that’s how he was and when he took the mound for the Cardinals, he always gave you a chance to win.”

In addition to nominating modern players for fan balloting, the Red Ribbon Panel of Cardinals baseball experts also elected legendary outfielder Terry Moore, a veteran player, for induction using a secret ballot process. Moore played for the Cardinals from 1935 through 1942, and again from 1946 through 1948. His three year gap away from the club was due to his service in the military during World War II. A career Cardinal, Moore won World Series Championships with the club in both 1942 and 1946.

Independent of the Red Ribbon Panel selection process, the Cardinals organization retains the right to annually induct an individual who has been an important figure in Cardinals history. This year’s selection is Sam Breadon, who served as President and majority owner of the Cardinals from 1920 through 1947.

