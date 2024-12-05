Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY - A Christmas concert under the direction of Carolyn Jenkins is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the First United Presbyterian Church 2160 Delmar in Granite City.

The concert - titled “Joy To The World” will feature the Master’s Voice Choir.

Article continues after sponsor message

No tickets are required.

A free will offering will be taken.