Carolyn Jenkins to Direct Festive Concert at First United Presbyterian
GRANITE CITY - A Christmas concert under the direction of Carolyn Jenkins is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the First United Presbyterian Church 2160 Delmar in Granite City.
The concert - titled “Joy To The World” will feature the Master’s Voice Choir.
No tickets are required.
A free will offering will be taken.