ALTON - Carol Henrichs is the $50,000 Marquette High School Mega Raffle winner for 2020. The winning ticket drawing was Saturday at Marquette Catholic High School.

Justin Kleinschmidt was a $5,000 winner, Jon Podner a $500 winner, Justin Hudson and Susan Stephan were $250 winners. The Thomecezk family won free tuition.

The $1,000 Early Bird Raffle winners were Colleen Knueven, Thomas Huebener, Dustin Jarman, Shannon Lauritzen, Jessica Dean and Ellen Niemeyer.

Marquette Catholic Mega Raffle issued this statement:

"Congratulations to the Marquette Catholic 2020 Mega Raffle winners! Thank you to everyone who supported the Mega Raffle this year. Even though we could not sell in person at the annual Alumni Block Party, home football games, and similar events due to COVID-19, the community rose again to the occasion and we sold more tickets online this year than last! Thanks again and as always, On Explorers!"

