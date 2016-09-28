CARLYLE, IL (09/28/2016)(readMedia)-- Spc. Jordan A. Palmer, of Carlyle, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Sept. 21 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Palmer enlisted as a 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

He will be attend basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

He enlisted at the rank of Specialist, because he holds a Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University- Carbondale. His parents, Andrew and Cynthia Palmer, as well as his friends said they are proud of his decision to serve his country and community. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Jordan and welcomes him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

