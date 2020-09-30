GRANITE CITY - Carlos Ruvalcaba, a senior for Roxana's boys cross country team, is one of the best runners in the region this year.

For his efforts, Carlos has been named the September Riverbender.com Roxana High School Male Athlete Of The Month.

Carlos has finished in strong fashion in every meet and one of his best was at the Granite City Invitational at Wilson Park where he ran the three-mile course in 16:45.43 as the Shells came in 18th on the day with 422 points.

The cancellation of the IHSA track season this past spring due to the pandemic indeed set many a runner back. As everyone else in the sporting community in the state, Ruvalcaba feels very fortunate and blessed to even be running this fall.

"We are all truly blessed to be having this season," Ruvalcaba said.

As far as a specific strategy for the race, Ruvalcaba doesn't really set one.

"I don't have a strategy," Ruvalcaba said with a laugh. "I'm always just hoping to run like this is my last race, because it could be."

Ruvalcaba plans to keep running like any meet could be the final one of the season. He also has set some other ambitious goals for the season as well.

"Well, I'm hoping to at least get down to the 15s by the end of the season,' Ruvalcaba said.

