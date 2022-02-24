BLOOMINGTON - The Millikin men’s and women’s track and field team competed in the Illinois Wesleyan Friday Night Tri Meet on February 18 at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Illinois. No team scores were reported.

Max Rogers (Carlinville, H.S.) was second in the Triple Jump in 12.33 meters.

These are some of Rogers' stats while at Millikin:

2021 Outdoor: All-Conference in Triple Jump with fifth place finish.

2021 Indoor : All-Conference after posting fifth best Triple Jump in CCIW at 12.92 meters.

2020: Competed in Indoor season.

2019: Earned varsity letter competing in Long Jump and Triple Jump.

Big Blue freshman Dalton Hoadley (Shelbyville, H.S.) won the 60 Meter Hurdles in 9.66 seconds.

In the women’s events, Millikin took the top three spots in the 400 Meters with Hailey Wimberly (Salem, H.S.) finishing first in 59.96 seconds. Katie Risner (Avon, Ind., H.S.) was second at 1:01.59 and Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) was third at 1:01.68.

Millikin freshman Grace Talbert (Monticello, H.S.) won the 800 Meters in 2:31.46.

Katie Abell (Jacksonville, Routt H.S.) won the Weight Throw at 15.61 meters (51-2) and was second in the Shot Put in 11.00 meters.

Elizabeth Hulick (Tolono, Tolono Unity H.S.) was second in the 1 Mile Run in 5:37:00

In the men’s competition, Millikin took the top four spots in the 1 Mile Run. Ben Kuxmann (Bourbonnais, Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.) finished n first in 4:22.53. Austin Bridgman (Potomac, Armstrong H.S.) was second in 4:26.89 followed by Gabe Bush (Normal, Normal West H.S.) in third in 4:29.48. Bradyn Olmstead (Bloomington, H.S.) was fourth in 4:29.70.

Jake Shumaker (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) won the 400 Meters in 51.18 seconds.

Christian Skaggs (Wenona, Fieldcrest H.S.) won the 800 Meters in 2:02.45.

Solomon Ware (Lansing, Thornton Fractional South H.S.) won the High Jump in 1.93 meters.

Kristian Boada (Algonquin, Dundee Crown H.S.) won the Weight Throw with a throw of 16.25 meters.

Peter Sailsman (Scotch Plains, N.J., Scotch Plains-Fanwood H.S.) was second in the Long Jump in 6.92 meters.

