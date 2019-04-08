Jacob LandonBELLEVILLE - A rising area track and field star - Carlinville’s Jacob Landon - is the son of Jersey head boys track and field and cross country coach, Harold Landon.

Jacob had a strong performance Saturday in the highly competitive Belleville West Invitational, posting a fifth-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:01.62. Landon had 400-meter splits of 59.55 and 1:02.07.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe won the 800 race with a time of 1:54.97, followed by Jacob Hoffman of Minooka, 1:57.73, Cassius Havis, of Alton, 1:59.11; and Jordan Freese of Minooka, 1:59.80.

Article continues after sponsor message

Harold Landon said the competition was indeed strong with high-caliber athletes from all over Illinois participating at Belleville West.

“Jacob wanted to run against some top competition, so we signed him up for the meet,” Harold said of the Belleville West Invite. “Jacob ran a 2:02 half in the Class A State Meet and placed second, so he is gunning for the state meet at the end of the season.”

Harold Landon was a sprinter and qualified for state multiple times in his high school glory years.

Jacob has not committed to a college yet, but Harold said the front runner at the moment is the University of Illinois-Springfield.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025
Area Wrestlers Advance Through Wrestleback Rounds At IHSA State Individual Wrestling Tournament
Feb 21, 2025
Four Wrestlers From Edwardsville, Two From Belleville East Advance To Class 3A State Individual Meet At Joliet Central Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025
Tigers Send Six To State, Kahoks Four, Shells Two, Multiple School Send At Least One As Edwardsville Wins Highland Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025
Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
5 days ago

 