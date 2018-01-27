Get The Latest News!

ROXANA - The Roxana Shells led Carlinville 25-19 at halftime Friday at Roxana High School, but it wasn't enough to secure the win before falling to the Cavaliers 53-45.

With 10 points from Andrew Beckman in the first half and six more points in the third quarter, Roxana was able to keep the momentum of a four-point lead going into the final quarter of the game, 37-33.

Putting up 20 points in the fourth quarter, the Carlinville Cavaliers were able to out score the Shells by 12 points to take the win 53-45.

Beckman led the game in points with 20 for Roxana, and Jake Golenor scored nine points for the Shells.

Fin Bowman and Jarret Easterday each scored nine points for the Cavaliers. Roxana has continued to show improvement all season under head coach Mark Briggs.

