SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Taylor James, of Carlinville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 25, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

James enlisted as a 68W, Medic, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of her initial training James will be assigned to 233rd Military Police Company, based in Springfield, Illinois.

James is a 2017 graduate of Carlinville High School in Carlinville, Illinois.

After successfully completing her training, James will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while she works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. She will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated James and welcomed her into the Illinois Army National Guard.

