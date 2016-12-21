Pvt. Kyle Kalaher, of Carlinville, Illinois, shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Reif, an Illinois National Guard recruiter, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station Dec. 6. Kalaher enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois.SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Kyle Kalaher, of Carlinville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Dec. 6 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Kalaher enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois, until he leaves for basic combat training in January. He will be assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, in Litchfield, Illinois, upon completion of his training.

Kalaher is a 2002 graduate of Litchfield High School and is employed by Schutt Sports, a sporting equipment developer, based in Litchfield. He currently resides in Carlinville with his girlfriend, Amber Reese, and daughters, Alexis and Kassidie.

After successfully completing his training, Kalaher will be eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant, as well as be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Kalaher and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

