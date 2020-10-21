CARLINVILLE - Carlinville mayor and former Illinois State Senator Deanna Demuzio died at the age of 77 on Tuesday.

Demuzio was a former Democratic member of the Illinois Senate. She represented the 49th District from 2004 through 2010. In May 2004, she was appointed to the Illinois State Senate following the death of her husband, former Senate Majority Leader Vince Demuzio.

Deanna Demuzio ran unopposed in November 2004 to keep the seat vacated by her husband, Vince, for the rest of his term. Vince died on April 27, 2004. He had been in the Illinois Senate from January 1975 to his death. In 2006, Deanna was challenged by Republican candidate and Taylorville alderman Jeff Richey in the general election.

Demuzio defeated Richey in the 2006 general election, In the 2010 election, Demuzio was defeated by Sam McCann.

Demuzio then ran for mayor in Carlinville where she won and was the mayor for 7½ years until her death.

The City of Carlinville released a statement regarding Demuzio's death “With deep sorrow and regret, we share the passing of Mayor Deanna Demuzio on October 20, 2020. Mayor Demuzio has served the City of Carlinville as Mayor for the past 7 1/2 years. Her dedication to her position as Mayor was beyond compare. We are extremely saddened by word of her passing and we will miss her leadership along with daily conversations.”

