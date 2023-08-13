CARLINVILLE - An investigation by the Carlinville Police Department and efforts by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office resulted in a suspect being apprehended for an armed robbery at Casey's on West Main Street in Carlinville.

A suspect, Dillan Weaver, 25, of Carlinville, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the Casey's robbery that occurred in the early morning on Aug. 11, 2023. The Carlinville Police Department received a call about the Casey's robbery at 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 11. Weaver will be charged with holding a Casey's employee at gunpoint in the robbery early that morning, Carlinville Police Department said.

Weaver was taken into custody by law enforcement at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2023, Carlinville Police Department said.

The Carllinville Police said formal charges will be filed on Monday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Members of the public are reminded that allegations are not proof of the defendant's guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair in which it is the government's burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

