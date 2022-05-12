CARLINVILLE - A 49-year-old man died in a motorcycle-truck accident involving a box trailer at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Illinois Route 108 at East Second Road, Montgomery County, Illinois State Police reported on Thursday morning.

The victim in the crash was Ronald C. Schaaff of Carlinville, who operated the motorcycle.

ISP said Illinois Route 108 was closed for approximately 4 hours.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: Illinois Route 108 at East 2nd Road, Montgomery County.

WHEN: 5:40 p.m, May 11, 2022

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2008 Red Yamaha Motorcycle

Unit 2- 2013 Blue Dodge Truck pulling a box trailer

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Ronald C. Schaaff, 49-year-old male from Carlinville, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – Harold K. Schmidt, 57-year-old male from Carlinville, IL

PRELIMINARY: "A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling behind two other vehicles westbound on Illinois Route 108 at East 2nd Road, Montgomery County. Unit 2 was the lead vehicle. Unit 1 passed the middle vehicle as Unit 2 was making a left-hand turn onto East 2nd Road.

Unit 1 struck the rear of the box trailer being pulled by Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

The driver of Unit 2 claimed no injuries at the scene of the crash."

ISP said this is an open and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

