CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Public Library has received a major grant to cover the cost of some overdue physical upgrades.

The library has been awarded funding through the Illinois State Library’s Live and Learn Construction Grant Program. The program, which is funded by an annual appropriation by the state legislature, helps public libraries with construction costs in their physical facilities.

The Live and Learn program was established in 1993, and has been one of the most popular grant offerings by the Illinois State Library ever since.

The Carlinville library received money through the mini-grant section of Live and Learn, which was available to libraries with limited funds. Local matching funds are not required.

Live and Learn funds may be spent for various interior and exterior physical improvements in existing library buildings. The grants are overseen by Secretary of State Jesse White who, by law, also serves as State Librarian.

During his six terms in office, Secretary White has earned a reputation for his devotion to library development throughout Illinois.

The Carlinville library will use the funds to pay for replacement of all four of its HVAC units, which are outdated and past their expected service life.

Library Director Hannah Miller, who has actively pursued an array of grants, applied for the Live and Learn grant in February.

“We are just thrilled to receive this grant,” said Miller. “This is a huge relief, because we needed the HVAC upgrades so badly, and they’re so expensive.

“Now, we’ll be able to focus more of our resources on serving our patrons better,” she continued, “and that’s what we love to do best.”

