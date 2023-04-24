Carlinville High School Students Participate In State Math Contest
Submitted by Carlinville High School
April 24, 2023 11:05 AM
CARLINVILLE - This past Saturday, the following students participated in the ICTM (Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics) State Math Contest. They had qualified for the event by having excellent scores at the regional level:
Freshmen: Riley Owsley, Elyse Eldred, Anna Petrovich, Taylor Brandenburg, Isabella McCarthy, and Hannah Truax
Junior: Tyler Summers
Seniors: Charlie Wilson and Hayden Truax