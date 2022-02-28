Carlinville High Captures First Place In Academic Challenge Regional Competition
CARLINVILLE - Carlinville High School recently participated and excelled in the Academic Challenge Regional Competition (formerly WYSE) sponsored by Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Ten Carlinville students participated in the online competition. The contest format is that each member of the team competes in two academic subjects, chosen from Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics, English, Mathematics, and Physics. CHS won the competition.
Carlinville individuals who finished in the top two places were:
Biology:
1st: Eli Ratcliff
2nd: Aaron Wills
Chemistry:
1st: Madalynn Bloome
2nd (tie): Jacob Petrovich and Charlie Wilson
Engineering Graphics:
1st: Kyle Carriker
English:
1st: Peyton Dahler
2nd: Owen Griffiths
Mathematics:
1st: Aaron Wills
2nd (tie): Jacob Petrovich and Charlie Wilson
Physics:
1st: Hayden Truax
2nd: Eli Ratcliff
The members of the team are:
Madalynn Bloome
Kyle Carriker
Peyton Dahler
Own Griffiths
Jacob Petrovich
Kayla Quarton
Eli Ratcliff
Hayden Truax
Aaron Wills
Charlie Wilson
The coaches are:
Jason Crowell
Darrin DeNeve
Lisa Kelly
Charlie Taylor
The Carlinville Cavaliers will compete at the Academic Challenge Sectional at SWIC in Belleville on Friday, March 4th.
