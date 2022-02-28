CARLINVILLE - Carlinville High School recently participated and excelled in the Academic Challenge Regional Competition (formerly WYSE) sponsored by Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Ten Carlinville students participated in the online competition. The contest format is that each member of the team competes in two academic subjects, chosen from Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics, English, Mathematics, and Physics. CHS won the competition.

Carlinville individuals who finished in the top two places were:

Biology:

1st: Eli Ratcliff

2nd: Aaron Wills

Chemistry:

1st: Madalynn Bloome

2nd (tie): Jacob Petrovich and Charlie Wilson

Engineering Graphics:

1st: Kyle Carriker

English:

1st: Peyton Dahler

2nd: Owen Griffiths

Mathematics:

1st: Aaron Wills

2nd (tie): Jacob Petrovich and Charlie Wilson

Physics:

1st: Hayden Truax

2nd: Eli Ratcliff

The members of the team are:

Madalynn Bloome

Kyle Carriker

Peyton Dahler

Own Griffiths

Jacob Petrovich

Kayla Quarton

Eli Ratcliff

Hayden Truax

Aaron Wills

Charlie Wilson

The coaches are:

Jason Crowell

Darrin DeNeve

Lisa Kelly

Charlie Taylor

The Carlinville Cavaliers will compete at the Academic Challenge Sectional at SWIC in Belleville on Friday, March 4th.

