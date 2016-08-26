CARLINVILLE - Prior to Friday night's season opening game, the Roxana Shells coaching staff suspected that Carlinville might be among the favored to win the South Central Conference. After the game, they might be even more convinced.

Carlinville dominated on offense, defense and special teams and rolled over Roxana 54-0 in Week One of the 2016 high school football season. Carlinville held Roxana’s offense in check, and scored on nearly every possession to post the lopsided victory.

“We knew they would be a good team, Roxana head coach Pat Keith said. “But I wish we would have played a little better. We had four fumbles and a muffed on-sides kick. We expected them to be a challenge, but I think we’re better than we showed. “

Roxana managed only three first downs in the game and didn’t get it’s first one until the last 2:00 of the first half. Other than taking possession inside the Cavalier’s 15-yard line following a blocked punt by Sam Mosby. Roxana’s offense only managed to get into Carlinville territory three times.

“We just couldn’t get our offense to do anything,” Keith said. “I thought we did some good things on defense in the first half, but our offense just didn’t have a good game.

“And I think there were times when we had some players in position to make plays that just didn’t get made,” he said. “We’ll just have to look at what we did, make some corrections and get better and I think we will.”

Carlinville scored twice in each of the first two quarters and led 26-0 at halftime. While Roxana ‘s main weapon, fullback Jordan Hawkins was held to under 50 yards rushing, Carlinville’s star running back Jacob Dixon scored three times before halftime and gained nearly 150 yards, 133 of them in the first half.

“Dixon was a 2,000-plus yard rusher last year,” Keith said. “He’s a good player.”

Dylan Chism added a rushing touchdown and quarterback Adam Walton threw for three touchdowns and more than 200 yards. The Cavaliers added a mop up touchdown late in the game with a running clock.

With the outcome clearly decided, Roxana rested some of its starters for portions of the second half.

“I didn’t see any reason to keep getting them beat up,” Keith said. “And it gave some of our other players a chance to play. I hope getting them some playing time will help us down the road.”

