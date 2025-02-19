CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Community will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 201 West Main Street, inside Elks Lodge.

What: Carlinville Community Blood Drive

When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 201 West Main Street, Carlinville, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact ImpactLife Springfield at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60045 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested. 2801 South 10th Street | Springfield, Illinois | (217) 753-1530

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 1/8/25 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country. For more information on blood inventories, donor promotions, and more, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube.

All successful donors will be eligible to get their choice of an electronic gift card, charitable donation to our Good Giving Partner, or bonus points to use in the donor rewards store. The featured store item will be a St. Patrick's Day themed t-shirt.

