BETHALTO - Both Carlinville and Civic Memorial swept their respective groups to advance to the championship match on Saturday afternoon at the Civic Memorial Volleyball Tournament.

Carlinville finished in first place in Group A, winning all three of their matches over Metro East Lutheran, Brussels and CM JV, while the Eagles defeated Carrolton, Litchfield, and Triopia to win Group B.

In the first game of Group A, Carlinville defeated MELHS 18-25, 25-27, and 14-25. In game two Carlinville beat CM JV 25-20 and 25-8. In-game 3 Carlinville beat Brussels 25-11 and 25-22.

The final standings in Group A showed the Callinville winning the group with a 3-0 record, MELHS 2-1, CM JV 1-2 and Brussels 0-3.

In the first round of matches in Group B, CM defeated Litchfield 25-17, 29-27 and 25-12. In the second round, the Eagles won over Carrolton 25-20, 25-9. In the final round, the Eagles winning over Triopia 25-17, 25-17.

The final standings in Group B had the Eagles sweeping the group at 3-0, while Triopia was second at 2-1, Litchfield came in third at 1-2, and Carrolton was fourth at 0-3.

Carlinville and CM then battled for the tournament championship where Carlinville came up on top and beat CM 29-27 and 29-28 in a hard-fought battle.

The All-Tournament team was named after the games where over. The coaches voted on the team. MVP was Jill Stayton from Carlinville, also from Carlinville named to the team was Gracie Reels. From CM was Sydney Henke and Ella Middleton. Also on the team were Triopia's Anna Pourrus and from Carrolton's Hannah Stringer.

