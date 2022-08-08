ALTON - Carli Foersterling and Hayley Porter are two softball players and leaders that are almost impossible to replace in a program. The two girls have graduated from Marquette Catholic, but their legacy will live on with the other players they have inspired.

Carli is embarking on a continuation of her softball career at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville and plans to major in pharmaceutical science. Hayley has already been a Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette and now it is Carli's turn to shine in the honor.

"I chose this school (Southwestern Illinois College) because it is one of the best JUCO’s in the area, I really like the coach, and I get to play with some of my best friends," she said.

Marquette head girls softball Coach Dan Wiedman said the Porter and Foersterling families have been tireless volunteers for our softball program.

"Debbie and Jessica have helped with fundraising by coordinating and working concessions at the school," Coach Wiedman said. "Debbie and Jessica have coordinated our Hits for the Cure Activities. Debbie and Jessica along with Hayley and Carli helped paint our dugouts at Gordon Moore. Debbie and Jessica coordinated senior night activities for a few years. Eric kept score at our games the past few years and then notified the various news and radio outlets about the scores and stats for each game. They have been a tremendous help and hard to replace."

Carli has a love of the game of softball because it is "very competitive but yet fun," she said.

"I also like how the sport has helped me make so many friendships over the years," she said. "With all of the teams we have played and all the people I have met over the years, it has made softball special."

"Playing at Marquette has gotten me out of my comfort zone, especially with playing other positions. This year I was told that I had to play shortstop for the first time, and I was nervous yet excited. I am thankful for my parents, Jessica and Eric Foersterling for supporting me all these years."

Jessica Foersterling said: "We can’t begin to say how proud we are of Carli. Her hard work and dedication to her sport has paid off. We are proud to say she will be playing softball for and attending Southwestern Illinois College!"

Carli's stats in 2022 were incredible on the softball field for the Explorers:

.392 batting average

.461 on base %

.570 slugging %

8 doubles

3 triples

21 runs

26 RBI’s

8 stolen bases

Carli closed by saying the following: "Marquette softball has been great for me because I was coached by some of the best coaches in the area and we got to play a tough schedule."

