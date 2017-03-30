Carlee Jean Motsinger
Name: Carlee Jean Motsinger
Parents: Rachel and Alex Motsinger of Brighton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 3:15 AM
Date: March 21, 2017
Hospital: Born at home, thanks to Brighton EMT’s, then traveled to OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Sylvie (4)
Grandparents: Jerry & Debbie Motsinger, Peoria; Chris & Patti Sackmann, Jereyville
Great Grandparents: Wilbur & Meda Gowin, Jerseyville; Jenne Motsinger, Canton; Jeanette Slaight, Farmington