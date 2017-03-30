Name:  Carlee Jean Motsinger

Parents:  Rachel and Alex Motsinger of Brighton

Birth weight:  7 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length:  20.5 inches

Time :  3:15 AM

Date:  March 21, 2017

Hospital:  Born at home, thanks to Brighton EMT’s, then  traveled to OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Sylvie (4)

Grandparents:  Jerry & Debbie Motsinger, Peoria; Chris & Patti Sackmann, Jereyville

Great Grandparents:  Wilbur & Meda Gowin, Jerseyville; Jenne Motsinger, Canton; Jeanette Slaight, Farmington

 