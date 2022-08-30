Caritas Family Solutions Unveils Major Playground Expansion For 75th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration.

BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions is hosting a ribbon cutting to reveal the playground expansion at St. John Bosco Children’s Center (SJBCC) tomorrow, Wednesday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The ribbon cutting will be located at 900 Royal Heights Road, Ste 1150 in Belleville.

The center provides a loving and structured home for up to 36 boys and girls ages 8-18, who are not currently able to be placed in a traditional foster care setting because of the extreme trauma they have endured. SJBCC provides a caring home for youth in addition to therapeutic services. This new playground equipment helps provide a home-like environment for these children.

Ameren, RASI, Gonzalez Companies, Archford Capital, Walmart, and William H. & Mary E. Baker Charitable Trust have all provided grants and resources to help this expansion happen. Ameren will be presenting a $45,000 check to Caritas at the event.

This event will kick off Caritas Family Solutions' 75th anniversary, a year celebrating the work Caritas does for the communities they serve.

