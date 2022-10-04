Caritas Family Solutions Hosts Inaugural “Be A Kid For A Night” To Shine Light On Helping Vulnerable Youth.

Caritas Family Solutions, the largest provider of foster care services in Southern Illinois, is hosting a unique event to raise funds for the youth and other vulnerable populations they serve.

The event, called “Be A Kid For A Night” is designed to let adults experience being a ‘kid for a night’ through arcade games, inflatables, and other fun activities. The event will take place on October 15 from 6:30 pm to 10 pm at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

“This is meant to be a fun event but it’s a reminder that there are children and families living in our communities that often don’t get the chance to just be a kid and enjoy carefree activities,” said Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann. “All kids deserve to have a childhood and be cared for in a loving home. We hope this event will show people the impact they can make in a child’s life by supporting our mission of creating healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities.”

Caritas Family Solutions is celebrating its 75th year anniversary this year and is working to raise awareness about the work they do in the communities they serve. The nonprofit currently cares for roughly 10% of all foster kids in Illinois, which equals around 1,700 children per month. Huelsmann added that while the largest percentage of their work is still in foster care, Caritas also provides a variety of other human services needs including pregnancy care for women who are homeless, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, and employment assistance for seniors among others.

“We are extremely proud of everything Caritas has accomplished over the last 75 years and our goal is to keep raising awareness about the needs that still exist in our communities,” said Caritas Chief Development Officer Terry Smith. “Our legacy of love can only continue through the support of our volunteers, staff, and donors. We are so grateful for our sponsors of this event and all our supporters who continue to stand by our mission.”

Tickets for “Be A Kid For A Night” are still available for adults 21 and older interested in attending. In addition to kid-themed entertainment, the event includes food provided by Bella Milano, a silent auction, and prizes. To be a sponsor or purchase tickets, go to caritasfamilysolutions.org.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Services include adoption, pregnancy care for women who are homeless, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors. Caritas serves more than 6,000 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton, and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

