BELLEVILLE – Caritas Family Solutions will celebrate the 73rd anniversary of its founding as an Illinois nonprofit human services agency on July 31. The 4th Annual Caritas Day celebration will focus on virtual giving opportunities and raising public awareness about the nonprofit’s work in the communities they serve.

Caritas Family Solutions’ CEO Gary Huelsmann said Caritas Day is a celebration of the successes experienced by thousands of individuals, children and families who the agency has served over the years, and a day of giving in support of those who need their services today.

“We believe our community is strengthened when every person in it has a loving home and can create healthy relationships,” said Huelsmann. “We are home to the second-largest foster care program in the state, caring for more than 2,000 children and their families in the past year. We’re also the largest adoption program in Southern Illinois. Our residential treatment center, St. John Bosco Children’s Center, is the only residential treatment center of its kind for abused and neglected children south of Bloomington. But our services also impact people at all stages of life. Our goal for Caritas Day is for people to take the time to learn more about what we do and help in any way they can.”

Caritas Family Solutions’ services include adoption, care for women who are homeless and pregnant, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors.

People can participate in Caritas Day by making a monetary gift to benefit the services provided by the agency at caritasfamilysolutions.org. More information can also be found on the website about volunteering, interning and mentoring opportunities.

