EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Granite City Police Department are hosting a Caring For Our Communities Food Drive now to Saturday, August 22nd.

Organizers said donations can be dropped off now through Aug. 21 at the State’s Attorney’s Office and GCPD or they can be dropped off on the final drop off day in the parking lot behind the Madison County Administration Building on Aug. 22.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"All donations will be delivered to local food pantries and animal shelters," organizers said.

Article continues after sponsor message

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, there will be people available to drop-off non-perishable canned or box good donations and pet food at the Madison County Administration Building Parking Lot at 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

Anyone with questions can e-mail Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons at tgibbons@gmail.com.

The food drive is sponsored by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and Gibbons, Lt. Lori Gibbons, Granite City Police Department and Crystal Uhe, First Assistant State's Attorney in Madison County.

More like this:

July Traffic Crackdown Targets Speeding Across Madison County and Illinois
Jul 8, 2025
Smoke N For The Kids Barbecue Festival to Raise Money for Shriners and Nonprofits
3 days ago
Grafton's Music in the Park Free Concert Series to Return this Summer
May 22, 2025
Body Found In Troy: Wynona Nadine Michel Named Victim In 1990 Illinois Murder
Jul 1, 2025
Centerstone to Host Life;Story 5K to Raise Awareness, Money and Hope for Suicide Prevention
Jul 17, 2025

 